MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/18 -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") will announce its 2017 fourth quarter and fiscal results on March 15, 2018. A conference call will be held on the same day at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-647-788-4922 or 1-877-223-4471 (toll-free). A presentation of the 2017 fourth quarter and fiscal highlights and results will be available on the same day at www.wsp.com in the Investor section, under Presentations & Events.

The conference call and slideshow presentation will also be broadcasted live and archived in the Investor section of the WSP website.

A replay of the call will be available until April 15, 2018. The telephone numbers to access the replay of the call are 1-416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367 (toll-free), access code 2681806. The replay of the conference call will also be available in the Investor section of the WSP website under Presentations & Events, in the days following the event.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the world's leading professional services firms, WSP provides technical expertise and strategic advice to clients in the Property & Buildings, Transportation & Infrastructure, Environment, Industry, Resources (including Mining and Oil & Gas) and Power & Energy sectors. We also offer highly specialized services in project delivery and strategic consulting. Our experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors and environmental specialists, as well as other design, program and construction management professionals. With approximately 42,000 talented people in more than 550 offices across 40 countries, we are uniquely positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever our clients need us. www.wsp.com

