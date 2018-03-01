Amanda Benfell PR Manager +44 20 7467 8125 amanda.benfell@warc.com

LONDON, Mar 1, 2018 - WARC, the international authority on advertising and media effectiveness, has today announced more judges for the WARC Prize for MENA Strategy 2018, a search for the best strategic marketing thinking that has driven results in the region.As well as senior agency leaders, also joining the judging panel are senior marketers from global brands including Emirates, IBM, Nissan, Tetra Pak and Unilever. The jury will be chaired by Wasim Basir, Director - Integrated Marketing Communications, Coca-Cola MENA.The additional judges named are:- Remie Abdo - Head of Planning, TBWA\RAAD Dubai- Jori Bindels - VP Corporate Communications, Marketing & Brand, Emirates- Hussein M. Dajani - General Manager - Digital Marketing and Customer Experience, Africa, Middle East, India and Turkey, Nissan- Khaled Ismail - VP Communications, Middle East & Africa Region - Tetra Pak- Victoria Loesch - Regional Client Leadership Director, Mindshare MENA / UAE- Jeremy Paul - Regional Strategy Director, MAGNA- Asma Shabab - Marketing & Communications Leader, Watson Internet of Things, IBM MEA- Pragya Sharma, Director, Marketing, Personal Care, Unilever, MENA- Ziad Skaff - Managing Director of Hall & Partners MENALucy Aitken, WARC's Case Study Editor, says: "Strategy is integral to the success of a campaign, so it's important to recognise and honour the best work that overcomes challenges and solves clients' problems. This high-calibre jury are well-placed to do that and we're looking forward to working with them."Now in its second year, the WARC Prize for MENA Strategy is free to enter and is open to agencies and brand owners in any marketing discipline.As well as Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades, the Grand Prix for the best overall paper will receive USD$7,000 and three Special Awards will be presented with USD$1,000 each in recognition of specific areas of excellence:The Research Excellence Award for the best use of research in the development of strategic ideas.The Brand Rebel Award for the best example of a campaign departing from category norms.The Local Hero Award for the best example of a challenger brand from the MENA region using smart marketing strategy to take on bigger competitors.The full jury line-up and biographies are available at www.warc.com/menaprize/2018judges.info.The deadline for entries is 5 April 2018. For more information on the WARC Prize for MENA Strategy 2018 visit www.warc.com/menaprize.prize.About jury chair: Wasim Basir - Director, Integrated Marketing Communications, Coca-Cola MENAWasim joined Coca-Cola's India Business Unit in mid-2010 and the Coca-Cola system in China in September 2009 as the Marketing Activation Director, Coca-Cola (China) Beverages Limited. As part of his 13-year career at the company, he has worked on some of Coca-Cola's most exciting and successful endeavours, including the Beijing Olympic Games, Shanghai World Expo and Coke Studio India.Wasim has more than fifteen years' experience in advertising and consumer activation. Prior to his current position, he was Group Executive VP for Re-diffusion Y&R in India, Managing Director for Red Lounge in China, Group Business Director for McCann Erickson in China and Group Brand Director for Leo Burnett in India.About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence, insights and data from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC runs four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.