Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new market intelligence study on the food industry. A renowned food products supplier wanted to find the niche and profitable market segments and adjust and alter their marketing efforts around the customers' needs. The client wanted to understand the demand for products and services and identify the probable ways to improve their product offerings in the market.

According to the market intelligence experts at Infiniti, "Due to the growing concern for food safety, businesses are refining their existing packaging techniques to improve the quality of the products offered."

Globally, the food industry is witnessing robust growth due to the changing customer preferences, the rapid move toward online shopping, and an increase in the global population. To keep stride with the increasing demand, major food products manufacturers depend on innovations to boost their production capabilities and expand the supply chain efficiency.

The market assessment solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to get pertinent information about the company's markets and make informed business decisions. The client was able to modify products and services based on the customer requirements.

This market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Determine the demand for products in the market

Identify the competitors' positioning of the products

This market intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Minimizing the risk of investment decision being wrong

Establishing and maintaining a distinctive corporate identity

