Ethereum News UpdateEarlier in the year, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that 2018 is when cryptocurrencies would have to live up to the hype from last year. It seems he might be right.What we're seeing this year is tectonic movement on regulatory issues, industry standards, and technical progress. Some of these changes are for the better, of course, but others could potentially hinder progress in the nascent blockchain industry.Nevertheless, I view these shifts as a net positive for cryptocurrency platforms like Ethereum. The emerging.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...