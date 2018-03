OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) said it has established a quarterly cash dividend of C$0.075 per common share.



The company's board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of C$0.075 per common share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017. The dividend will be payable on April 2, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2018.



