

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) issued a statement from its Board in connection with the company's 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 6, 2018. The company urged its shareholders to re-elect all 11 Qualcomm directors.



'All three items - price, closing certainty and the licensing business - are critical to the Board's evaluation of Broadcom's proposal, and without a meaningful discussion or an agreement on these items, the Qualcomm Board believes it is not in the best interest of Qualcomm's stockholders to elect Broadcom's nominees.



The Qualcomm Board said it remains ready to engage with Broadcom on these issues both before and after the March 6 stockholder meeting.



