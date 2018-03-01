

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp. (SX) President and CEO James Foote today will outline the company's plans to build upon the foundation of the company's scheduled railroading model, increase efficiency, control costs, grow the business and target a 60 percent operating ratio by 2020.



The company targets revenue growth at a compound annual rate of 4% in 2019 and 2020; average annual capital expenditures of $1.6 billion through 2020; cumulative free cash flow of $8.5 billion from 2018 to 2020; Share re-purchase of $5 billion to be complete by the first-quarter of 2019.



