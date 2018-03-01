Global Corporation Aims to Increase Forecast Accuracy, Reduce Lost Sales

Demand Management Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based supply chain management solutions, announced today that Ficosota, a provider of household and personal care products, has chosen Demand Solutions DSX SaaS as its new supply chain planning platform. The Demand Solutions cloud platform will support the company's operations worldwide.

Headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, Ficosota has enjoyed rapid growth since its founding in 1994, thanks in part to several key acquisitions. But even as Ficosota grew, the company continued to manage its supply chain with an ERP system and a series of spreadsheets. The company struggled to produce accurate forecasts-and eventually recognized the need for a true supply chain planning platform.

"Our top priority was to correct forecast errors across our 1,000 SKUs each month," recalls Dessislav Draganov, Business Development Director, Ficosota. "Demand Solutions DSX not only provides the level of demand planning sophistication we needed, but also delivers end-to-end process coverage."

With Demand Solutions DSX, Ficosota can now begin to streamline its list of 1,000 SKUs. Because the solution's demand planning functionality feeds into requirements planning and provides automated leveling of production, the company also hopes to prevent stock-outs and major fluctuations in sales-good news to the 30 sales reps who will be able to access the platform in the cloud.

"We are delighted that Ficosota has chosen to take its global success to a new level on Demand Solutions DSX SaaS," says Bill Harrison, president, Demand Management. "We believe that having cloud-based supply chain planning functionality will enable Ficosota to create highly accurate forecasts and enhance the profitability of its manufacturing operations."

About Demand Management, Inc.

Demand Management, Inc. is a leading global provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) supply chain planning software. These affordable, easy-to-use solutions for manufacturers and distributors are designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service levels, and reduce overall inventory to maximize profits and lower costs. Designed to run on Azure, a cloud service from Microsoft, the Demand Solutions DSX supply chain planning solution offers functionality for demand optimization, supply optimization, manufacturing optimization, integrated business planning/sales and operations planning, team collaboration, workflow optimization, and data visualization.

Demand Management, Inc. has worked with supply chain professionals for over 30 years and has incorporated their best practices and real-world business requirements into its software. The company's extensive customer base across 79 countries includes Siemens Healthcare, AutomationDirect.com, and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. Demand Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Logility, Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of Forbes Magazine's 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America.

