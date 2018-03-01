London stocks had extended losses by midday on Thursday, dragged lower by disappointing results from advertising giant WPP as investors digested mixed data releases and looked ahead to another testimony by new Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The FTSE 100 was down 0.7% to 7,180.10, while the pound was flat against the euro at 1.1280 and down 0.1% against the dollar at 1.3733. Sterling was down at around a six-week low after Prime Minister Theresa May rejected the EU's latest draft text on ...

