Chemicals business Synthomer said full year underlying profit before tax increased to £130m from £122.2m after hitting record revenues. Neil Johnson, chairman, said the results reflected the benefits of recent bolt-on acquisitions made in 2016 and 2017 and continued organic growth in the company's Europe and North America segment. "This progress has more than offset the expected impact of lower Nitrile latex margins in our Asia and rest of world segment," he said. Revenues increased by 42% to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...