South Africa-focused mining company BlueRock Diamonds expects to treat an extra 120,000 tonnes of rock in 2018, with its upgraded plant in the region leading the firm to up its production guidance in comparison to the prior year. BlueRock, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, said that now that it had been operating the upgraded facility for a number of months, it was expecting to treat in excess of 275,000 tonnes in 2018, well above the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...