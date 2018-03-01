VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/18 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ECR) ("Cartier") is pleased to announce that it has completed its commitments to acquire a 50% interest of the Fenton property, located 50 km southwest of Chapais and 50 km north of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold deposit in the heart of the Urban-Barry's belt. SOQUEM and Cartier now form a joint venture to continue exploration of the property for which no royalty has been granted. This acquisition constitutes an additional asset corresponding to Cartier's strategy.

A 13-hole drilling program, totaling 7,814 m, has recently been completed on the property to evaluate the depth extension potential of the Fenton gold deposit. A historical estimate of resources, made in 2000 by Mr. Denis Chenard, Eng. of Datac Geo-Conseil Enrg., reveals 426 173 tons at 4.66 g / t Au corresponding to 63 885 oz Au. The 1354-17-13 drill results indicate that the gold mineralization continues below the Fenton deposit and under the Dyke Zone, located 100 m further north. All other analytical results, which are pending, will assess the potential for increased gold mineralization volume and aid in planning for the next exploration program.

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Ressources Quebec, is a leading player in mineral exploration in Quebec. Its mission is to explore, discover and develop mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM has participated in more than 350 exploration projects and contributed to major discoveries of gold, diamonds, lithium and other minerals.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaetan Lavalliere, P. Geo., Ph. D. and Vice President for Cartier Resources. Mr. Lavalliere is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contacts:

Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo.

President and CEO

819 856-0512

philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com

www.ressourcescartier.com



Investor Relations:

Relations Publiques Paradox

514 341-0408



