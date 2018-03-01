Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: New Relic's Revenue Surged 35%; Net Loss Narrowed

Stock Monitor: LivePerson Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 01, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NEWR. New Relic reported its third quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on February 06, 2018. The cloud-based software analytics Company surpassed top- and bottom-line expectations and provided guidance for the upcoming quarter and fiscal year. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company New Relic. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LPSN

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, New Relic most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NEWR

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the third quarter fiscal 2018, New Relic's revenue surged 35% to $91.83 million compared to revenue of $68.10 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $89.4 million.

During Q3 FY18, New Relic's GAAP loss from operations was $8.0 million compared to loss from operations of $13.9 million for Q3 FY17. The Company's non-GAAP income from operations was $2.7 million for the reported quarter versus a loss of $4.9 million for the year earlier comparable quarter.

For Q3 FY18, New Relic reported GAAP net loss of $7.73 million or 0.14 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net loss of $13.88 million or $0.27 for Q3 FY17. The Company's non-GAAP net income earnings was $0.05 per diluted share for the reported quarter versus a loss of $0.09 per diluted share for the prior year's corresponding quarter. New Relic's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates for a loss of $0.08 per share.

Customer Highlights

New Relic's Paid Business Accounts as of December 31, 2017, were over 16,600 compared to over 14,900 as of December 31, 2016. The Company had $100K+ Paid Business Accounts as of December 31, 2017 of 629, compared to 478 as of December 31, 2016.

New Relic had 52% of annualized recurring revenue (ARR) from Enterprise Paid Business Accounts as of December 31, 2017, compared to 44% as of December 31, 2016. The Company's Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was 125% for Q3 FY18, in-line with Q3 FY17.

Cash Matters

New Relic's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $233.0 million at the end Q3 FY18, compared to $227.5 million at the end of Q2 FY18. The Company's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $7.49 million for the reported period compared to $5.50 million for the year earlier same quarter.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter fiscal 2018, New Relic is projecting revenue between $95.0 million and $96.5 million, representing y-o-y growth of between 30% and 32%, respectively. The Company is estimating non-GAAP income from operations of between $2.0 million and $3.0 million and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of between $0.04 and $0.05.

For fiscal 2018, New Relic is projecting revenue between $351.6 million and $353.1 million, representing y-o-y growth of between 33% and 34%, and an increase from prior guidance of between $346.5 million and $349.5 million that was issued on November 07, 2017. The Company is estimating FY18 non-GAAP loss from operations of between $3.3 million and $4.3 million, an improvement from prior guidance of between $13.0 million and $14.0 million that was issued on November 07, 2017.

For FY18, New Relic is forecasting non-GAAP net loss per basic share of between $0.04 and $0.06, an improvement from prior guidance of between $0.21 and $0.22 that was issued on November 07, 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, New Relic's stock advanced 1.11%, ending the trading session at $71.78.

Volume traded for the day: 347.71 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 19.06%; previous three-month period - up 21.27%; past twelve-month period - up 104.04%; and year-to-date - up 24.25%

After yesterday's close, New Relic's market cap was at $3.87 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Business Software & Services industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors