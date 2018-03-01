Active-Investors: Research Reports on Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust, Artis REIT, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Dream Office REIT

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 01, 2018 / Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the REITs industry: Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust, Artis REIT, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Dream Office REIT. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now:

The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 228.47 points, or 1.46%, to close Wednesday's trading session at 15,442.68. The TSX Venture Exchange gained 13.94 points, or 1.71%, to finish at 829.12.

Today's stocks of interest consist of: Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (TSX: AAR-UN), Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: AX-UN), NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment (TSX: NWH-UN), and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: D-UN). Click the link below to view a sample of the free research report that will be available to you as a member of Active-Investors:

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust's stock edged 0.12% lower, to finish Wednesday's session at $8.02 with a total volume of 398,130 shares traded. Over the last three months and the previous year, Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust's shares have gained 20.06% and 34.11%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading above its 200-day moving average. Pure Industrial Real Estate's 50-day moving average of $8.07 is above its 200-day moving average of $6.98. Shares of the Company, which acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income producing industrial properties in areas including British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, USA and Other, are trading at a PE ratio of 7.28. View the research report on AAR-UN.TO at:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

On Wednesday, shares in Canada-based Artis Real Estate Investment Trust recorded a trading volume of 283,342 shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 230,960 shares. The stock ended the day 0.22% lower at $13.62. Artis REIT's stock has advanced 4.85% in the past year. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 50-day moving average of $13.92 is above its 200-day moving average of $13.77. Shares of the Company, which portfolio comprises of properties primarily divided into office retail and industrial in Central and Western Canada and select markets throughout the US, are trading at a PE ratio of 15.58. Get the free report on AX-UN.TO at:

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

On Wednesday, shares in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment ended the session 0.09% lower at $10.54 with a total volume of 149,712 shares traded. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment's shares have advanced 3.33% in the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 200-day moving average of $11.21 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $11.10. Shares of the Company, which engages in providing quality healthcare real estate throughout markets in Canada, Brazil, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand, are trading at a PE ratio of 6.50. Access the most recent report coverage on NWH-UN.TO at:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust's stock closed the day flat at $21.50. The stock recorded a trading volume of 211,490 shares. Dream Office REIT's shares have gained 14.79% in the previous year. Shares of the Company, which portfolio comprises office properties located in urban centers across Canada and the US, are trading below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $22.04 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $21.58. Today's complimentary report on D-UN.TO can be accessed at:

