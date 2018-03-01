Active-Investors: Wired News - Extended Stay America Completes Sale of 25 Hotels to Three Wall Capital

Stock Monitor: Choice Hotels Intl. Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE: STAY). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=STAY as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 27, 2018, the Company announced that it has completed the sale of 25 Extended Stay America hotels (ESA hotels) to an affiliate of Three Wall Capital, LLC. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Extended Stay America. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CHH

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Extended Stay America most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=STAY

Extended Stay America also completed the sale of a single hotel in Denver Tech Center in December 2017.

Deal Details

Extended Stay America will continue to manage the 25 ESA hotels over a 20-year contract. The 25 ESA hotels represent over 2,400 rooms and are located in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Texas. As per the terms of the transaction, Three Wall Capital will build 15 additional ESA hotels over a seven-year period.

Acquisition Provides Three Wall Capital Opportunity to Partner with One of the Industry's Premier Brands

Commenting on the agreement, Alan Kanders, Founder and Managing Member of Three Wall Capital, stated that the acquisition of these assets, along with the Company's commitment to growing the ESA system, provides Three Wall Capital with a fantastic opportunity to partner with one of the industry's premier brands and the leader in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Extended Stay America Announced Fourth Quarter 2017 Results and 2018 Outlook

On February 27, 2018, Extended Stay America also announced its consolidated results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, and outlook for the fiscal year 2018.

Extended Stay America and ESH Hospitality Inc.'s total revenues reached $302.5 million in Q4 FY17, up 2.3% y-o-y. For Q4 FY17, the comparable hotel revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew 3.3% to $47.0 y-o-y. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $140.2 million for the reported quarter compared to $142.47 million in the year ago same quarter. The Company's adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) were $0.40 per diluted paired share in Q4 FY17 versus $0.41 per diluted paired share in Q4 FY16. Extended Stay America reported an adjusted income of $36.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted paired share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $38.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted paired share, in the same period in FY16.

The Company's total revenues and adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fiscal year 2018 includes approximately $1.4 million in contribution and $4 million in revenue from the 25 hotels sold in Q1 FY18. Extended Stay America's capital expenditure outlook includes approximately $40 million to $60 million for investments in ESA 2.0, including the construction of new hotels, land acquisitions, and other investments, and approximately $30 million to $40 million in IT capital investments.

About Extended Stay America, Inc.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Extended Stay America is a fully-integrated owner/operator of extended stay hotels under its core brand, Extended Stay America®, and is a category leader in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The Company owns and operates 629 hotels in the US and Canada.

About Three Wall Capital, LLC

Established in 2008 and based in New York City, New York, Three Wall Capital is a hospitality equity and debt investment group for institutional and individual investors. The Company continues to expand its holdings through value added acquisitions and maintaining its personal relationships throughout the hospitality and lodging real estate sector.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Extended Stay America's stock advanced 1.93%, ending the trading session at $20.03.

Volume traded for the day: 2.25 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.90 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 16.18%; previous six-month period - up 8.09%; past twelve-month period - up 15.78%; and year-to-date - up 5.42%

After yesterday's close, Extended Stay America's market cap was at $3.84 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 51.89.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Lodging industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the 'Author') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the 'Reviewer') represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the 'Sponsor'), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors