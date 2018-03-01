Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - FreightCar America Acquires Railcar Operations of Navistar, Inc.

Stock Monitor: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Post Earnings Reporting

Commenting on the acquisition of Navistar's rail operations, Jim Meyer, President and CEO of FreightCar, said:

"This acquisition will allow us to now control our own destiny and benefit from the full economics of all future railcars built within the Shoals facility… The opportunities afforded to us upon completion of the acquisition, together with the organizational changes and manufacturing best practices that we have already begun to implement, will significantly strengthen our long-term competitive positioning, reduce our costs and allow us to be more responsive to customer needs."

Details of Navistar's Shoals facility

Navistar's Cherokee-based manufacturing facility opened in 2008 and is in the Shoals region of Alabama. The facility is owned by Retirement Systems of Alabama. The state-of-the-art approximately 2.2 million square feet production facility was planned for the manufacture and repair of different types of railcars. The facility has the capacity to build over 7,000 rail cars per year at its peak. In 2013, FreightCar had sub-leased approximately 25% of this facility and with the signing of the current asset purchase agreement, it will become the sole tenant of this facility. FreightCar plans to retain the majority of 200 Navistar employees working at this facility. The deal is expected to close on or around February 28, 2018, subject to fulfilment of the terms of the asset purchase agreement.

Additionally, FreightCar is planning to acquire certain operating equipment and inventory at the Shoals facility from Navistar. For this Navistar will pay a one-time up-front payment of approximately $3 million at the close of the transaction, to cover the future operating costs as well as rent payments at the facility.

About Navistar Inc.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding Company whose principal operating entity are Navistar, Inc. and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). Navistar, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of commercial trucks, buses, defense vehicles and engines as well as parts and services for the vehicles. The Company's products, parts, and services are sold throughout a network of nearly 1,000 dealer outlets across US, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico and over 60 dealers in 90 countries throughout the world.

About FreightCar America, Inc.

Chicago, Illinois-based FreightCar manufactures a wide range of railroad freight cars, supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its JAIX Leasing Company subsidiary. The range of railcars designed and manufactured by the Company include high-quality railcars, including coal cars, bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, and boxcars. The Company has manufacturing facilities at Cherokee, Alabama; Danville, Illinois; Grand Island, Nebraska; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Roanoke, Virginia.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, FreightCar America's stock slightly fell 0.14%, ending the trading session at $14.79.

Volume traded for the day: 184.96 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 85.81 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 7.88%

After yesterday's close, FreightCar America's market cap was at $188.87 million.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.43%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Railroads industry.

