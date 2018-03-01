The AI Expo Global will arrive at the Olympia National, London on the 18-19th April. With over 10,000 attendees already registered, the AI thought leadership conference and exhibition is set to be one for business leaders calendars. There will be some exciting new additions including two co-located events covering the latest business trends in Blockchain and IoT, new topics, keynotes and a larger expo!

New for this year and in partnership with IBM, Arrow and Indiegogo, the event will host a dedicated start-up & innovation incubator zone where you can see the latest technologies and innovations in action, in addition to the vast exhibition of 300+ companies who will be showcasing their products and services within the field of AI, IoT and Blockchain.

The 2018 event will explore new topics across a brand-new agenda of 4 conference tracks:

1. AI in the Enterprise (18th April day 1), see how enterprise sized businesses implement and apply the latest technologies and strategies in artificial intelligence, including the deployment of machine learning strategies, the role of AI in the workplace and the role of AI in the UK from a government level. Hear from leading speakers from Prudential, Willis Towers Watson, the UK Parliament, Southern Water, UCL, Tractica and AI for Good.

2. Data Analytics for AI IoT (18th April day 1), join representatives from Schneider Electric, Gartner, Milestone, Prosper BI and Orange as they identify target-rich, high-value data that can be used to generate business intelligence across a range of sectors. In addition, learn about the transformative power of AI within the energy world from the Head of Advanced Analytics and Data Lab at E.ON, Juan Bernabe Moreno.

3. AI and the Consumer (19th April day 2), see how AI is fuelling the future of customer experience as Gartner predict that by 2021, over 50% of enterprises will spend more per annum on chatbots and their creation than traditional app development. Sessions include a keynote on 'smart skincare' from Dr. Frauke Neuser at P&G on the popular 'Olay Skin Advisor' powered by a deep learning algorithm that delivers a personalized approach to skin analysis. Other speakers include AI leaders from MoneyGram, HSBC, Pizza Express, Adidas, Skyscanner, NHS England, Sanofi and Diabetes UK

4. AI Technologies (19th April day 2), learn about the full spectrum of the latest AI technology developments and see real life case study implementation. Expect to hear about visual recognition technologies, robotics and machine learning.

A range of industries and topics will be covered including:

• Finance: AI applications within the banking sector, Robo advisers for Robo trading, automated financial advisors, machine learning enabling fraud reduction. Hear from senior representatives from HSBC, MoneyGram and LV=.

• Insurance: machine learning, automation and the use of virtual assistant chatbots within the insurance sector, including the Prudential chatbot called "Ask Prudence"

Healthcare: clinical trial participant identifier, preliminary & automated diagnosis, virtual nursing assistants, robot-assisted surgery, dosage error reduction. Hear from the NHS, Sanofi and Diabetes UK.

Energy Utilities: learn how AI is transforming enterprises and reshaping the energy world with predictive technology approaches stimulating innovation at companies like E.ON.

Government Public Sector: the significance application of AI domestically and internationally, including legislation, regulation, the AI opportunities, ethical oversight, economic societal implications.

Marketing Digital Transformation: predictive analytics, deep learning tools for personalisation, AI for customer service.

Retail: personalised interactions, engagement through chatbot usage, deep learning algorithms, facial recognition techniques and personal assistants. Hear from leading brands like P&G, Adidas and Pizza Express.

Travel: smart tech to create contextual experiences, customer intention prediction and personalisation techniques from Skyscanner.

Human Resources: AI usage for recruitment, talent development and HR operations with the digital lead, George Zarkadakis from Willis Towers Watson.

