Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2018) - Cobalt Power Group Inc. (TSXV: CPO) (OTC Pink: CBBWF) ("Cobalt Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a fully subscribed equity financing in the amount of $1.1 million.

The Company is pleased to announce the participation of a major Canadian institutional investor that participated for a significant portion of the financing. This is their second major investment in Cobalt Power in the last few months. In all, three institutional investors participated for over $1 million on the financing.

The private placement financing comprised of a combination of (i) 2,800,000 non-flow through units ("Units") at a price of $0.22 per Unit for gross proceeds of $616,000; and (ii) 2,000,000 flow-through common shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.25 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $500,000.

Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of a Common Share purchase warrant (each whole, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of CDN$0.35 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing.

"We are very pleased with the accumulation of assets that we have put together over the last year. Cobalt Power today is one of the largest landholders in the historic Cobalt mining camp in and around Cobalt, Ontario. We have extensive drilling inventory and acreage to amass a very large resource play potential in Cobalt", comments Dr. Andreas Rompel, President & CEO.

Between 1903 and 1966, the Cobalt mining camp produced over 750,000,000 oz. of silver and over 50,000,000 pounds of cobalt.

With this financing, Cobalt Power is well positioned for the next 12 months of drilling activity that will start in the coming weeks.

About Cobalt Power Group Inc.

Cobalt Power Group Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange and U.S. Pink Sheets (TSXV: CPO) (OTC Pink: CBBWF) focused on cobalt exploration and development. The Company has made a series of strategic property acquisitions over the past two years, seeking cobalt mineralization near Cobalt, Ontario, a region with a long history of silver and associated cobalt production. Property holdings total approximately 8,736 hectares (21,600 acres) in contiguous and strategic claim blocks. There are several historic mining operations on the properties that are potentially accessible, including the Smith Cobalt shaft and its underground workings.

