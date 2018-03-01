Booking.com Announces the 10 Startups that will Join its 2018 Accelerator Programme in Sustainable Tourism

AMSTERDAM, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today Booking.com, one of the world's largest e-commerce companies and digital technology leader, announced the 10 sustainable tourism startups that will be joining the 2018 Booking Booster Programme in Amsterdam in May 2018. Building upon its successful launch in 2017, the three-week accelerator programme consists of a series of lectures, hands-on workshops and coaching, culminating in a final pitch to receive a scaling grant of up to €500k from Booking.com's €2 million fund in order to help support the next stage of the startups' projected growth.

"We're thrilled with the 10 inventive startups joining us in Amsterdam this spring," said Gillian Tans, CEO of Booking.com. "The relationships we build with these passionate entrepreneurs not only help fuel their continued growth, but also invigorate and inspire our entire company. Our aim is to build a network of like-minded organisations and individuals that are leveraging technology to create a more sustainable future for destinations worldwide. Through our collective commitment, we are striving to ensure that we can keep the unique destinations we all love happy and healthy for generations to come."

With hundreds of applicants from all over the world, the 10 startups joining the 2018 programme hail from six different countries, including the U.S., Netherlands, Switzerland, Thailand, India and Nepal, and operate collectively across six continents, including Antarctica. Their businesses also represent a diverse mix of innovative online marketplaces that connect travellers with inclusive travel experiences, cutting-edge technology solutions and initiatives that empower local communities to benefit more equally from the global tourism opportunity.

For the full release, visit: https://globalnews.booking.com/bookingcom-announces-the-10-startups-that-will-join-its-2018-accelerator-programme-in-sustainable-tourism/

About Booking.com

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com B.V. has grown from a small Dutch start-up to one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com now employs more than 17,000 employees in 198 offices in 70 countries worldwide.

With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com invests in digital technology that helps take the friction out of travel. At Booking.com, we connect travellers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay, including everything from apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs to 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses and even igloos.

For further information, contact the Booking.com Press Office:mediarelations@booking.com