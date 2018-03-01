The 35th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), began its five-day run (1-5 March) today at the HKCEC. The show features more than 2,580 exhibitors from 39 countries and regions, showcasing a diverse range of exquisite fine jewellery pieces.

The Hall of Fame displays the collections of nearly 40 style-leading jewellery brands.



Together, the twin shows feature a record of more than 4,550 exhibitors from 52 countries and regions, forming the world's largest jewellery marketplace.- Buying missions to boost business opportunities"With improving global economic conditions, the jewellery industry has also steadily recovered," said Benjamin Chau, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC. "Consumers increasingly look for product diversity. To help industry players meet demand, this year's Hong Kong International Jewellery Show has launched an IT Solutions for Jewellery zone, showcasing the latest technology and solutions for inventory management, design, production and e-commerce.The new zone aims to help industry players leverage new technologies and applications to develop innovative designs and services to enhance competitiveness." Mr Chau added that in order to help industry practitioners capture more business opportunities, the HKTDC has organised 115 buying missions comprising more than 8,000 companies from 75 countries and regions, including department stores, specialty stores, retail chains and e-tailers.- Thematic zones for different needsCatering to buyers' various sourcing needs, the Jewellery Show is organised into various thematic zones to showcase products in different categories. Apart from the new IT Solutions for Jewellery zone, the Hall of Fame returns this year featuring the collections of nearly 40 style-leading jewellery brands, including Lao Feng Xiang (Booth: CEC 3B-F14) and Frank Wu (Booth: CEC 3B-E06) from the Chinese mainland, and GIORGIO VISCONTI (Booth: CEC 3B-D14) from Italy.Highlight exhibits include a limited-edition necklace from MAGERIT, a brand of Spanish exhibitor Vitral Group 1994 SL (Booth: 3B-E15). Inspired by the Greek goddess Gea, the necklace is made of 18K Gold, white diamonds, green diamonds, sapphires and tanzanite.Japan's Kuwayama (Booth: CEC 3B-E08) used 3D technology to create an award-winning jewellery to depict the transformation of wild grapes from a natural shape to abstract form. The piece was named the "Champion of the Champions" of the International Jewellery Design Excellence Award 2017.For Pak Wui Jewellery (Booth: 3B-F06), its Petory animal jewellery innovatively fuses traditional and creative elements to present a love story with different animal-shaped decorative objects, with the canine-themed accessories especially in the Year of the Dog.The Hall of Extraordinary gathers nearly 100 top international jewellers to showcase the most exquisite, valuable and unique jewellery pieces in elegantly designed surroundings. Hong Kong exhibitor, Jadmily Jewelry Corporation Ltd (Booth: CEC GH-D17), presents a set of jadeite cabochon jewellery worth approximately HK$100 million, comprising a necklace of nine translucent jadeite cabochons, a jadeite cabochon ring and a pendant.Another Hong Kong exhibitor, Dawn Jewellery (HK) Ltd (Booth: CEC GH-A20), is showcasing an 18K white gold ring set with a 26.86-carat brilliant diamond, worth HK$31.7 million. US exhibitor Art Creations (Booth: CEC GH-B32) is featuring a US$300,000 platinum ring set with magnificent Colombian emerald and diamond.Other exhibitors include Hong Kong's Belford Jewellery Company Ltd (Booth: CEC GH-L01), Crossfor Co Ltd (Booth: CEC 3B-B02), Dawn Jewellery (HK) Ltd (Booth: CEC GH-A20), Lili Jewelry (booth: CEC 3B-C02), Novel Collection (booth: CEC 3B-C06), Oriental Gemco (booth: CEC 3B-C14), Sze Youssoufian Enterprises Ltd (Booth: CEC GH-A19); and the United Arab Emirates' Renee Jewellers (Booth: CEC GH-A15).- Expertise and artistry of Hong Kong's fine jewellery sector on displayAt the World of Glamour, exhibitors are showcasing the expertise and artistry of Hong Kong's fine-jewellery makers, which includes Karp Jewellery Mfg HK Ltd (Booth: CEC 1C-E24), Hodel (Booth: CEC 1B-C02), Hong Kong Universal Jewellery Ltd (Booth: CEC 1CON-036) and Osatina Jewellery Company (Booth: CEC 1CON-006). Aaron Shum Jewelry Limited (Booth: CEC 1D-D02) launches its patented, Coronet-branded diamond handbag today.Buyers looking for creative and up-and-coming brands should visit the Designer Galleria, which features youthful, trendy and high-quality collections by young designers from Hong Kong and overseas. Exhibitors include Sarah Zhuang Jewellery Ltd (Booth: CEC 1CON-036), which is showcasing the "East Meets West" ring, an 18K white gold and diamond piece that recreates Hong Kong's beautiful skyline by using famous landmarks such as the Tsing Ma Bridge, the Bank of China Building and the Chi Lin Nunnery to highlight Hong Kong's vibrancy and multicultural character.Other highlights include the Wedding Bijoux zone featuring bridal jewellery; the Treasures of Craftsmanship zone showcasing decorative objects made from precious and semi-precious stones and metals; the Antique & Vintage Jewellery Galleria zone, which exclusively caters for dealers in treasures from bygone eras; and the Hall of Time zone, which is dedicated to luxury watches and timepieces.This year's Jewellery Show features 20 group pavilions, including those of the Chinese mainland, France, Germany, Italy, Israel and Peru, as well as the Japan Pearl Exporters' Association and the Gems & Jewelry Trade Association of Liaoning, which are first-time participants. The Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association and the Italian Exhibition Group SpA have again joined hands to present the "T-GOLD + METS" Pavilion, featuring international exhibitors of professional jewellery and watchmaking machinery, equipment, technology and supplies.- Two design competitions to showcase local creativityTo promote local jewellery design, the HKTDC has joined forces with four major jewellery associations to organise the 19th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition, whose winners have already been announced. Meanwhile, the awards presentation for the biennial Chuk Kam Jewellery Design Competition 2018 is held today. The theme of the competition is "The Age of Distinctively Gold: Capture the spirit of our time to revitalize gold jewellery". The winning pieces of the two competitions will be displayed at Hall 1D Concourse during the Jewellery Show to demonstrate Hong Kong's creative jewellery designs to global buyers.- Gala Dinner facilitates networking buildingA gala dinner sponsored by the Tanzanite Foundation will be held tonight. Under the theme "Roman Constellation," the dinner will feature a menu curated by award-winning chef, Gianni Favro of the Virtual Group of Italian Chefs. Coupled with performances, local and international guests of the evening will have ample opportunities to network.- Multiple seminars and forums to promote industry exchangeIn addition, the HKTDC will organise several seminars and forums during the Jewellery Show to examine such topics as jewellery technology, marketing strategies, jewellery craftsmanship and quality management.The Responsible Jewellery Council and the Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association co-organised a seminar this afternoon to examine the role of responsible business practices in the jewellery industry. Multiple jewellery parades and networking receptions will be held throughout the five-day event to promote industry exchange.- "Two Shows, Two Venues" for synergyUnder the "two shows, two venues" format, the fifth Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show opened at the AsiaWorld-Expo on Tuesday and will run until Saturday. The Show gathers a record of 1,970 exhibitors from 40 countries and regions, including new exhibitors from Belize and Turkey, to showcase an array of exquisite diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones, pearls and raw materials. Please refer to this press release for details (http://bit.ly/2GClzjP).To facilitate sourcing at the two shows, from today until Saturday, a complimentary shuttle bus service will run between the AsiaWorld-Expo and various downtown areas (including the HKCEC). Please visit the fair websites for details.Fair Websites:Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show: http://hkdgp.hktdc.com/Hong Kong International Jewellery Show: http://hkjewelleryshow.hktdc.com/Enhanced Security Measures for Buyers: http://bit.ly/2EIxhJaPhoto download: http://bit.ly/2FflWUoAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room.