Container Monitoring Market Worth 706.2 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Container Monitoring Market by Component (Solution and Services), Operating System, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Telecom and IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Travel and Hospitality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size is expected to grow from USD 169.6 Million in 2017 to USD 706.2 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.0% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 70 Tables and35 Figures spread through 119 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Container Monitoring Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/container-monitoring-market-47456749.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The demand for container monitoring is majorly driven by its benefits of optimum utilization of applications and increased business productivity. Due to the increasing popularity of containers and microservices, the adoption rate of the container monitoring technology among global organizations is expected to gain major traction during the forecast period.

Professional services segment is expected to play a key role in the Container Monitoring Market

The professional services segment is expected to play a major role in changing the Container Monitoring Market services market landscape and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The professional services in the container monitoring provides support to assist their customers in the efficient use of the solutions and their maintenance. The services aim at training and developing expertise, providing timely upgradations to the platform, and helping customers integrate their platforms with other IT solutions. The market size of the container monitoring professional services segment is expected to be robust; thus, the vendors are innovating and offering various services to expand their customer base across the globe.

Cloud-based deployment is expected to be a faster growing deployment mode

In the Container Monitoring Market, the cloud is expected to be a faster growing deployment mode, as it benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and enhanced management capabilities. Cloud-based container monitoring solutions are available according to customers' demand, wherein customers can start or stop any service, at will.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=47456749

Telecom and IT vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The telecom and IT vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the increased adoption of containers for modernizing, automating, and accelerating the technology environments. Enterprises are consistently focusing on improving the IT performance, reducing costs, and delivering an enhanced digital experience. Moreover, the widespread presence of open source vendors offering container-based solutions is encouraging organization to deploy container monitoring solutions.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the Container Monitoring Market

Due to the presence of a large number of container monitoring vendors, North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the Container Monitoring Market; whereas, Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Major factors, such as growing DevOps and organizations' continuous focus on digital transformations, are driving the adoption of container monitoring solution and services across the globe. Furthermore, the market in major regions, such as Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA), is expected to grow due to the increasing need to optimize application performance.

Major market vendors providing the container monitoring solution and services are CA Technologies (US), AppDynamics (US), Splunk (US), Dynatrace (US), Datadog (US), BMC Software (US), Sysdig (US), SignalFx (US), Wavefront (US), and CoScale (Belgium).

Browse Related Reports

Containers as a Service Market by Service Type (Management and Orchestration, Security, Monitoring and Analytics, Storage and Networking), Deployment Model (Public, Private, and Hybrid), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/containers-as-a-service-market-250080645.html

Integration Platform as a Service Market by Service (Cloud Service Orchestration, API Management, Application Integration, B2B and Cloud Integration, Data Integration), Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical, & Region - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/integration-platform-as-a-service-market-134216323.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets