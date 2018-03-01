MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/18 -- Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX VENTURE: MD) is pleased to report that diamond drilling will resume on the Maritime-Cadillac property in partnership with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle"). The Maritime-Cadillac property is contiguous to the Lapa gold mine.

The objective of this new program, initially comprising two (2) drill holes totalling up to 1,500 metres, is to test the potential depth extensions of the gold-bearing zone intersected in drill hole 141-17-36 on the historic Maritime-Cadillac showing (see press release by Midland dated July 6, 2017). This drill hole intersected an interval grading 1.46 g/t Au over 31.6 metres, from 112.80 to 144.40 metres, including 2.2 g/t Au over 15.6 metres at a vertical depth of approximately 100 metres. This zone included several higher-grade sections, namely 4.3 g/t Au over 0.9 metre (124.1 to 125.0 m), 3.4 g/t Au over 1.0 metre (126.0 to 127.0 m), and 5.7 g/t Au over 0.6 metre (135.0 to 135.6 m) (Note that results are reported as core lengths and that true thicknesses cannot be determined at this time with the information currently available).

Following a field assessment of this showing conducted last summer, this area of the Maritime-Cadillac showing is now interpreted as a fold hinge. The drilling program will test the nose of this southwest-plunging fold.

The Maritime-Cadillac property (JV Agnico Eagle 51% and Midland 49%) is well located in the eastern part of the Cadillac mining camp, south of the Lapa gold mine. The presence of significant lithological contacts (Pontiac-Piche-Cadillac) within the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation zone provides excellent potential for the development of lode gold or disseminated gold deposits.

Drilling program on Casault - Vortex zone

Due to a shortage of available drilling companies in February, the helicopter-supported drilling program planned on the Vortex zone, on the Casault project, has been postponed until mid-March at the earliest. This major program, consisting of nine (9) drill holes totalling more than 3,500 metres, is designed to test the extensions of the new Vortex discovery.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, IAMGOLD Corporation, Osisko Mining Inc., Altius Resources Inc., SOQUEM INC., Teck Resources Limited, Niobay Metals Inc. and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson, VP Exploration for Midland, certified geologist and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. For further information, please consult Midland's website.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

