The partnership between OPG and the Six Nations of the Grand River development Corporation is set to deliver 44 MW of solar energy when the plant is finished in 2019.Canada's stated-owned electricity provider Ontario Power Generation (OPG) announced it has completed the demolition of the former 3,964 MW coal power plant Nanticoke Generation Station located in Nanticoke, which was decommissioned in 2013 and was the largest coal-fired power plant in North America. OPG said the site is now being transformed into the Nanticoke Solar Project, a 44 MW solar project currently being developed by the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...