Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on the top medical devices industry trends. The beginning of a new year has brought in the sense of optimism in the medical devices industry. Organizations in the healthcare industry are moving towards value-based care from a traditional fee-for-service model. To keep pace with the rising costs, medical device manufacturers are affiliating themselves with prominent offshore companies to improve their capabilities, application development, and improve their R&D functions. In this whitepaper, Infiniti has listed the top medical devices industry trends.

According to the medical devices industry experts at Infiniti, "In the upcoming years, developing economies will play an important role in shaping the future of the medical devices industry."

Top medical devices industry trends

Streamlining medical device manufacturing: The introduction of new technologies has influenced the medical device manufacturers to emphasize on efficiency and convenience in the products being offered. One way for medical device manufacturers to keep themselves well-informed of the rising competition is through embedding controllers, firmware, sensors, and wireless sensors in their medical devices. Companies in this sector have started concentrating on delivering devices that let consumers monitor their health at any given time.

Players in the medical devices industry have been compelled to develop devices that would satisfy the needs of the consumers, as the modern consumers are more tech-savvy than before. Wearable devices such as glucose monitors and exercise trackers are gaining popularity due to the rising preference for home-based care. Increasing spend on research and development: Companies in the medical devices industry have started focusing on developing and integrating advanced technologies into their medical devices to boost sales as modern consumers expect the healthcare devices to be as advanced as the other electronic gadgets. Innovation is one of the major factors driving the medical devices industry, and it is estimated that OEM's spend almost 7% of their total earning on R&D.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

