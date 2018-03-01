Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Dividend Declaration

1 March 2018

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(the "Company')

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of Ruffer Investment Company Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 30 June 2018 as follows:

- Ex Date 08 March 2018

- Record Date 09 March 2018

- Pay Date 23 March 2018

- Dividend per Share 0.90 pence (Sterling)





All Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001