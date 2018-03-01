Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, March 1
1 March 2018
Ruffer Investment Company Limited
(the "Company')
Re: Dividend Announcement
The Directors of Ruffer Investment Company Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 30 June 2018 as follows:
- Ex Date 08 March 2018
- Record Date 09 March 2018
- Pay Date 23 March 2018
- Dividend per Share 0.90 pence (Sterling)
All Enquiries:
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001