Rafik Hajem Joins AccessData as Vice President of Sales for EMEA Region

LINDON, Utah, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccessData Group (http://accessdata.com/), a leading provider of integrated digital forensics and e-discovery software, today announced the appointment of Rafik Hajem as Vice President of Sales for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Hajem is a highly regarded veteran of the digital forensics and e-discovery software industries. For nearly five years, he has served in a variety of sales positions at Guidance Software-now part of OpenText-and has more than 25 years of experience working with various technology companies throughout Europe.

"Rafik is a well-respected professional in our industry who has a depth of knowledge regarding digital forensics and e-discovery software products that is unsurpassed in the EMEA region," said Abdeslam Afras (https://accessdata.com/about/leadership), Executive Vice President of International Business. "We are delighted that he has agreed to join the AccessData team and help us accelerate our growth as a reliable provider of software solutions that help organizations manage investigations, litigation and compliance."

In response to increased demand for its products in Europe, AccessData also announced the opening of a new regional office in Paris, where Hajem will be based. The Paris office becomes the third AccessData office in Europe-which also includes regional offices in London and Frankfurt-and further bolsters the company's presence in the region.

Hajem's appointment comes on the heels of a series of product innovations at AccessData. Earlier this month, the company announced the launch of Quin-C (https://accessdata.com/products-services/quin-c), a pioneering new solution that supports and guides the unique workflows of investigators, corporate investigative and legal teams, and forensic labs of all sizes. In late 2017, AccessData rolled out AD RTK (https://accessdata.com/products-services/risk-toolkit-rtk) , a powerful new tool that corporations and government agencies can use to combat problematic or sensitive data. And last fall, the company launched a new version of AD Lab (https://accessdata.com/products-services/ad-lab), a large-scale investigations and processing engine that enables computer forensics labs of all sizes to provide their teams with collaborative analysis, centralized case management and web-based review. AD Lab is also the first product in its category to be available to users in a cloud-based environment.

"This is a very exciting time of growth and innovation at AccessData, and we look forward to Rafik's contributions toward our continued business development in the crucial EMEA region," said Afras.

About AccessData

Whether it's for investigation, litigation or compliance, AccessData offers industry-leading solutions that put the power of forensics in your hands. For more than 30 years, AccessData has worked with over 130,000 customers in law enforcement, government agencies, corporations and law firms around the world, providing both stand-alone and enterprise-class solutions that can synergistically work together. The company is backed by Sorenson Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on high-growth portfolios. For more information on AccessData, please go to www.accessdata.com (http://www.accessdata.com/).

Media Contact:

Lori Tyler

Vice President, Global Marketing

ltyler@accessdata.com (mailto:ltyler@accessdata.com)