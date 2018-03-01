

The 18th Conference of the Chamber of Brokerage Houses - 'The Capital Market in Support of Innovation Economy? - will take place between the 9th and 11th March 2018 in Bukowina Tatrzanska. The event is organised under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda. The Minister for Investment and Development Jerzy Kwiecinski will join the event as a guest of honour.



The Conference of the Chamber of Brokerage Houses is an annual event in Bukowina Tatrzanska that brings together key players in the capital market, including investors, public companies, brokerage houses, banks, government bodies, stock exchanges and clearing institutions, business organisations and local government bodies.



The largest event in the securities market



Discussions in Bukowina Tatrzanska will evolve around the strategy for the capital market, a document that may turn out to be critically important for the future of the capital market in Poland. Participants of this year?s conference will also: exchange views on what steps need to be taken to support domestic sources of capital in the new model of economic growth; explore reasons why Poland needs strong domestic brokerage houses; and discuss the role of the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the context of shifting trends in the capital markets and the growth of FinTech.



Panel discussions will offer solution which, if implemented in the system, will increase the competitiveness of the Polish capital market. The proposals will be sent to relevant government bodies responsible for the capital market.



Our guests will include President of the Polish Development Fund Pawel Borys, President of the Warsaw Stock Exchange Marek Dietl, CEO of BondSpot Agnieszka Gontarek, Deputy Chair of the Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) Marcin Pachucki, Undersecretary of State in the Ministry of Investment and Development Witold Slowik, Counsel of the President of the Republic of Poland and President of the Bank Guarantee Fund Zdzislaw Sokal, and Director for Poland at the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development Grzegorz Zielinski.



WIG30 Investor Relations Survey



During the Gala Dinner of the 18th Conference of the Chamber of Brokerage Houses, we will announce the winners of the 2017 Investor Relations Survey of WIG30 companies, a joint project of the Stock Exchange newspaper Parkiet and the Chamber of Brokerage Houses. The initiative seeks to increase standards of investor relations in companies listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The winners will be awarded in two categories: companies highest rated by institutional investors and companies highest rated by individual investors.



The Fifth Championships of the Polish Capital Market in Slalom Giant For the fifth year running, winter sports enthusiasts will compete for the championship and medals in the Polish Capital Market Championships in Slalom Giant. The competition seeks to unite participants of the capital market through sport as well as increase the level of Alpine skiing. It is open to employees of capital market institutions and conference participants.



For more information visit www.konferencja.idm.com.pl



Contact Person Michal Turek, Projekt Manager Konferencji Phone: +48 22 828 14 02 Email: michal.turekqidm.com.pl