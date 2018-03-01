From March 12 to 14, the twelfth annual BIO-Europe Spring(R) international partnering conference will convene in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, at the RAI Convention Center. The event is expected to draw over 2,400 pharma and biotech executives seeking valuable partnerships and investment, who will participate in a projected 15,000+ one-to-one meetings during the three-day conference.

There is still time to sign up and request meetings with your best-fit partners. Click here to register before online registration closes on March 9.

The event is produced by EBD Group in conjunction with our national partner, Health~Holland, representing the Dutch Top Sector Life Sciences & Health, and supported by HollandBIO and the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA).

The Dutch are major players in the global life sciences and health industry, holding a strong technological position in molecular imaging, medical informatics, biopharmaceuticals, human and veterinary vaccines, regenerative medicine and biomaterials, medical technology and health infrastructure. Their national moonshot: to shape the future of healthcare by delivering life-changing innovations to patients faster and better.

Hans Schikan, Chairman a.i. of Holland's Top Sector Life Sciences Health, says, "With a growing economy, outstanding scientific progress, a climate of ambitious entrepreneurship and a new fresh government in place, everything seems aligned to foster the further growth of the Dutch Life Sciences Health sector."

The opening keynote plenary discussion, "The role of cross border collaboration in the development of a global biotech industry," on Monday, March 12, will feature speakers Paul Biondi, Senior VP and Head of BD, Bristol-Myers Squibb; Judith Hills, Senior VP, Corporate BD, Ipsen Biopharm; Ji Li, Executive VP, Global Head of BD, BeiGene; Andrew Obenshain, Senior VP, Head of Europe, bluebird bio; and moderator Natasha Loder, Healthcare Correspondent at The Economist, addressing how companies are collaborating with researchers, patient advocacy groups, policy makers, payers, and stakeholders across borders to advance R&D and access new potentially transformative therapies.

Tuesday features two sessions on cell and gene therapies, "New advances in cell and gene therapies: Next generation technologies" and "Commercializing cell and gene therapies," as well as several dedicated cell and gene therapy company presentations.

The Startup Spotlight track and the Labiotech Refresh event on Tuesday and Wednesday offer expert advice on fostering innovation, valuation, attracting partners, maximizing resources, funding strategies, and more, and highlights a series of innovative early-stage biotech companies.

In addition, high-level speakers share their experience and opinions on neurodegeneration therapeutics, navigating Brexit, antimicrobials and vaccines, the impact of patient advocacy organizations, immuno-oncology, alternative financing, and new opportunities in China.

Large and midsize pharma, biotech, and academic organizations will present their innovations and technologies, and the exhibit hall will feature over 100 top-notch companies. Besides the 15,000+ one-to-one partnering meetings expected, the informal networking opportunities abound at the evening receptions both at the venue and out on the town at the Royal Industrieele Groote Club, The Royal Concertgebouw, and the Het Scheepvaartmuseum/National Maritime Museum, where guests can climb aboard an 18th century ship that traded between Amsterdam and the East Indies.

For more information about BIO-Europe Spring and to register to attend the event, visit the BIO-Europe Spring website.

Additional links and information:

Follow BIO-Europe Spring 2018 on Twitter: @EBDGroup (hashtag: BIOEuropeSpring).

About EBD Group

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our six landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.

Today these events annually attract more than 12,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 48,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. Our annual events are: BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, BioEquity Europe, BioPharma America, and Biotech Showcase.

Tune into EBD Group's Partnering Insight for timely coverage of news that influences the business strategies of the life science industry. For more information please visit ebdgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180301005830/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact ,

EBD Group:

Kari Bennett

+1 760 930 0500;

kbennett@ebdgroup.com

or

European Media Support

MC Services AG:

Anne Hennecke,

+49 211 529 252 22;

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu