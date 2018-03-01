

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. jobless claims for the week ended February 24 and personal income and spending data for January are scheduled for release at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these reports, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the yen and the pound, it rose against the franc and the euro.



The greenback was worth 1.2175 against the euro, 106.76 against the yen, 0.9463 against the franc and 1.3750 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



