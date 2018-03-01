Puration Inc.: Puration Announces MMA Fighter Cee Jay Hamilton To Represent EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water At Arnold Sports Festival MMA Fights

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today announced Cee Jay Hamilton will be featured in the co-main event of the Arnold Schwarzenegger's Annual Arnold Sports Festival (formerly the Arnold Classic) Mixed Martial Art Fights hosted by Alliance MMA, Inc. and he will represent the EVERx logo on all of his clothing. "I am focused on becoming a world champion and having a company with these type of products supporting me fuels my body to perform at its peak," said Cee Jay Hamilton. The Arnold starts today, March 1 st and the MMA main event will be held Saturday night, March 3rd.

EVERx introduced its EVERx Sports Water at the Arnold Sports Festival last year and is returning this year to introduce its first two flavored waters: EVERx Kiwi-Strawberry Sports Water and EVERx Lemon-Lime Sports Water. EVERx Sports Water is built on two patents that together deliver a combination of characteristics that are unprecedented in the beverage industry. In addition to the benefits of its herbal infusions, EVERx Sports Water has an optimal alkaline pH level formulated with antioxidants and electrolytes to deliver the most effective hydration available in the alkaline water market.

Hamilton is a very dynamic fighter and looks to take his game up to a whole new level now that he is fueled by EVERx. He will need it as he squares off against another top prospect that, like Hamilton, was selected to be a part of the Dana White Contender Series in 2017. This is a great opportunity for both athletes to really show the fight world who the top flyweight prospect is!

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Arnold Sports Festival is co-promoted by legendary bodybuilder and film star Arnold Schwarzenegger, and has expanded into the world's largest multi-sport fitness weekend event since it debuted in 1989 as the Arnold Classic, a one-day professional men's bodybuilding competition. This year, more than 200,000 sports fans are expected to watch over 20,000 athletes, from 80 nations, compete in a record 75 sports and events to be held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, Ohio Expo Center, Hilton Columbus Downtown, EXPRESS LIVE! Pavilion and Hollywood Casino Columbus.

MMA is the world's fastest-growing sport with worldwide fans of approximately 300 million according to sports marketing research firm Repucom. MMA is a full contact sport that allows a wide range of fighting techniques, including striking and grappling from various martial arts and disciplines including boxing, wrestling, Brazilian jiu jitsu, karate, and Muay Thai. Professional MMA fights are legal and regulated by state athletic commissions in all 50 states.

For more information on EVERx, visit http://www.drinkeverx.com.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.aciconglomerated.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

