Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company today announced the expansion of its Live Workspace suite of offerings, providing enterprises with an anywhere, anytime, any device digital workplace. This will allow enterprises to offer their employees a choice when deciding which tools enable them to be more productive, creative and collaborative.

This expanded capability from Wipro's Live Workspace enables enterprises to design and deploy a corporate-provisioned employee choice program that incorporates Apple devices within an enterprise's IT infrastructure a rising requirement, as more enterprises adopt or allow the use of Apple devices by their employees.

"Customers are also looking for newer offerings which can bundle the end point hardware, accessories and workplace services, all together in a subscription model similar to the SaaS models, to reduce their overheads of asset and contract management, and sunk-in costs. Workplace outsourcing contracts are truly becoming technology agnostic and outcome defined opportunities," said Kiran Desai, Senior Vice President, Global Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited. "Wipro's Live Workspace brings along user experience management and advanced analytics to move from reactive support to a predictive and preventive management model, and prides itself on being able to prevent incidents and carry out faster root cause analysis of problems to meet these enterprise needs, delighting employees and empowering IT."

This service allows enterprises to order Apple devices and have them distributed directly to employees with zero-touch deployment. The device policies and applications are configured over the air. From the initial power-on, the Apple device is set up automatically without any interaction with the enterprise's IT department, and it can easily be maintained and kept compliant with corporate policies thereby saving time, reducing cost and enhancing governance. Employees can unbox their devices, power them up, securely gain network access, connect to email, personalize them as needed and be productive in minutes.

To enable enterprise mobility management and data management, with self-help and self-service, Wipro has partnered with Jamf and Druva to create an integrated suite of services that includes:

Jamf Pro . Jamf is the industry leading enterprise mobility management solution for helping clients quickly set up and deploy Apple devices. With the new combination of Jamf Pro and Wipro's Live Workspace, enterprises can work with Wipro to directly integrate and manage Apple devices across their IT infrastructures and employee bases.

. Jamf is the industry leading enterprise mobility management solution for helping clients quickly set up and deploy Apple devices. With the new combination of Jamf Pro and Wipro's Live Workspace, enterprises can work with Wipro to directly integrate and manage Apple devices across their IT infrastructures and employee bases. Druva Cloud Platform. Druva offers Data Management-as-a-Service (DMaaS) for enterprises. The Druva Cloud Platform delivers data protection, governance and intelligence across endpoints, data center and cloud applications. Druva's Platform and Wipro's enterprise integration and support services now enable Apple endpoints with the data protection, governance and visibility that enterprises desire, while also delivering lower cost, risk and complexity in managing the data in these environments.

Druva offers Data Management-as-a-Service (DMaaS) for enterprises. The Druva Cloud Platform delivers data protection, governance and intelligence across endpoints, data center and cloud applications. Druva's Platform and Wipro's enterprise integration and support services now enable Apple endpoints with the data protection, governance and visibility that enterprises desire, while also delivering lower cost, risk and complexity in managing the data in these environments. Live Workspace Knowledge Portal. This has been designed to encourage users to have a shared stake in the support process and get them to investigate issues themselves before they call for help. Wipro's Live Workspace Knowledge Portal is integrated with the Wipro Holmes platform to provide users access to a suite of self-help and self-heal capabilities that include thousands of videos that provide training on key features and applications including macOS , iOS , and tvOS. Shared support responsibility enables reduced downtime for employees and a lower total footprint for support costs and staff.

This has been designed to encourage users to have a shared stake in the support process and get them to investigate issues themselves before they call for help. Wipro's Live Workspace Knowledge Portal is integrated with the Wipro Holmes platform to provide users access to a suite of self-help and self-heal capabilities that include thousands of videos that provide training on key features and applications including macOS , iOS , and tvOS. Shared support responsibility enables reduced downtime for employees and a lower total footprint for support costs and staff. Live Workspace Service Desk. If users are unable to resolve issues through self-service, they can access the service desk through web, chat, phone or mobile in over 32 languages staffed with agents specifically skilled in supporting Apple devices. The goal of each support ticket is to minimize user disruption and maximize user experience.

"Jamf is thrilled to partner with Wipro as they open up a Choice program for their employees as well as offer Apple management services to a rapidly growing Indian market," said Dean Hager, Chief Executive Officer, Jamf. "As the standard in Apple device management, we are committed to enabling Wipro and its customers to succeed with Apple

"An organization's IT, legal and CISO leadership must address the need for data protection and governance for the increasing number of Apple endpoint devices present in today's enterprise environments," said Jaspreet Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Druva, Inc. "Druva's trusted, as-a-service cloud solutions, protect and provide insights into the critical data residing on those endpoints without impacting end users or adding to the cost and complexity of additional hardware. By partnering with a proven, global end-to-end outsourcing firm like Wipro, we can bring peace of mind to companies looking to protect business critical information."

In addition to simplifying deployment, these new services allow enterprises to easily manage ongoing support for Apple devices providing OS management, software update management, an enterprise app catalog, automatic compliance, security updates, manage inventory and reporting. Users may also access a range of self-help resources, including password reset, chat, and expert training videos, as well as a service desk for Apple devices all through Wipro's Live Workspace platform.

About Jamf

Since 2002, Jamf has remained committed to enabling IT to empower end users and bring the legendary Apple experience to businesses, education institutions and government organizations via Jamf Pro and Jamf Now software. Find out why more than 13,000 businesses and schools rely on Jamf software to manage over 9 million Apple devices across the globe at https://www.jamf.com/.

About Druva

Druva's award-winning cloud data protection and management solutions have propelled Druva to be the industry's fastest growing data protection provider. Find out why more than 4,000 organizations rely on Druva to protect over 40 petabytes of data across the globe at https://www.druva.com/.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 160,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

Disclaimer

The Live Workspace for Apple devices is an independent publication and is neither affiliated with, nor authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc.

Wipro Limited. All rights reserved. Wipro, the Wipro logo, and Live Workspace are trademarks of Wipro Limited, registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple, macOS, and tvOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. IOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries. Jamf is a trademark or registered trademark of JAMF SOFTWARE, LLC in the U.S. and other countries. Druva and Druva Cloud Platform are trademarks or registered trademarks of Druva Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180301005839/en/

Contacts:

Wipro Limited

Purnima Burman

purnima.burman@wipro.com