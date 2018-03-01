VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 01, 2018) - (TSX VENTURE: NRG) (OTCQB: NRGOF) (FRANKFURT: X6C) -Newrange Gold Corp. ("Newrange" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Robert Archer, Co-founder of Great Panther Silver Limited, as a Director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Archer's highly successful career spans more than 37 years in exploration, mining and executive management of resource sector companies. Most recently, in his position as Co-founder, President, CEO and Director, he successfully took Great Panther Silver from concept to a highly successful Toronto (TSX: GPR) and New York (NYSE American: GPL) (NYSE MKT: GPL) listed mining company with a market capitalization of more than $250 million with two operating mines in Mexico and a third under development in Peru. Mr. Archer is a Professional Geologist (BC) and holds an Honours B.Sc. in Geology from Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario.

Robert Carrington, President and CEO of Newrange Gold stated, "Robert's significant financial, technical and management expertise further strengthens our Board, and we look forward to working with him as we execute our growth strategy."

In conjunction with his appointment, Mr. Archer has been granted 150,000 stock options in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable into common shares of Newrange at C$0.30, the closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange on February 28, 2018, for a period of two (2) years, subject to regulatory approval.

Upcoming Events

Newrange will be exhibiting at the Metal Investors Forum on Saturday March 3, 2018. The Company will also be exhibiting at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada, March 4 th and 5 th , 2018 at Booth 2415, Session A. Additional information is available at (http://www.pdac.ca/convention). All interested persons are cordially invited to visit us and take advantage of these opportunities to meet management, and discuss the Company and its projects. Interested parties may also contact Fidel Thomas at 604-669-0868 or 778-228-5735 or by email at info@newrangegold.com for additional information.

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is an aggressive exploration and development company focused on near to intermediate term production opportunities in favorable jurisdictions, including Nevada and Colombia. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com.

