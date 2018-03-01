Dahua Industrial Camera Wins iF Design Award 2018

HANGZHOU, China, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Dahua Technology, a leading solution provider in the global video surveillance industry, is being honored, once again, as the recipient of iF Design Award, this time for its industrial camera - "Eye in the Sky Robot".

iF DESIGN AWARD is among the most prestigious and largest design competitions in the world. Since 1953, designers, manufacturers and users have looked to iF as a sign of good design. With 6,402 entries from 54 countries, iF DESIGN AWARD has seen a record number of submissions this year. Never before have so many products and designs been entered into the competition. The members of the jury faced a difficult task.

After 3-day long examination and deliberation by a panel of 63 international jurors who are experts in design, industry and architecture, Dahua "Eye in the Sky Robot" industrial camera, stood out as the winner.

What distinguished Dahua industrial camera is the advantage in innovation and product design, resulting from graphic processing technologies as well as designing experience accumulated from more than a decade time. This product demonstrated the core competency of Dahua R&D center and institutes of advanced technologies inISP, software, algorithm, hardware, structure, ALT testing, etc.

For Dahua, it is not the first timeto berecognized by internationally renowned design award. In 2014, Dahua HD Sync Auto Focus Camera won an iF Product Design Award. The same year also saw Dahua Full-HD TV Box recognized by iF Product Design Award as well as Red Dot Award. Dahua NKB5000 Ultra-high Definition (UHD) Decoding Network Keyboard won both iF DESIGN AWARD 2017 and Red Dot Award 2017, the latter of which was also given to Dahua Full Coverage Positioning PTZ Camera.

We have every reason to expect the award winning listto grow longer in the future as it's a natural result of practicing Dahua's core values of Innovation, Quality and Service. The increasing number of award winning products confirms the efforts Dahua made to realize its mission of "Enabling a Safer Society and Smarter Living".

Visit http://www.dahuasecurity.com to learn more and follow us on social media.

Facebook: @DahuaHQTwitter: @DahuaHQ

YouTube: Dahua Technology Channel LinkedIn: Dahua Technology Co. LTD

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648375/Dahua_Industrial_Camera_Family.jpg