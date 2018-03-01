Blockchain Applications and Industry Uses Exponentially Expand With Endless Possibilities

PALM BEACH, Florida, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

For 2018 a growing list of industries expect to see blockchain applications becoming a widely adopted mainstream technology. The adoption of blockchain is expected to continue at an even faster pace comparing this year to the last year. Many believe blockchain technology will transform a whole host of industries from financial services and retail, to logistics and medicine. It is expected that blockchain implemented in the manufacturing and production industries, will embody the second generation of the digital revolution. One of the biggest growth areas of blockchain is expected in the financial sector with fintech promising short term use case for digital payments and trade finance. Many also expect upcoming new use cases for blockchain technology in other segments such as travel (loyalty programs), government (identification, voting and land registration), luxury goods, and anti-counterfeiting (rights management) of electronics, media and entertainment. Active tech companies today include:Block One Capital Inc. (TSX-V: BLOK) (OTC: BKPPF), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: HIVE) (OTC: HVBTF), Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: RHT) (OTC: RQHTF), Parateum Corp. (NYSE: TEUM), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT).

Block One Capital Inc. (TSX-V: BLOK.V) (OTCQB: BKPPF) an investment company focused on high growth opportunities in the blockchain and digital currency mining sector, is pleased to announce, effective immediately, Mr. Arnold Spangler and Mr. Aman Thindal have joined the board of directors.

Mr. Arnold Spangler - Mr. Spangler is a financial executive, having extensive experience for more than 45 years in private equity, investment banking, investment portfolio management and as a board director. His most recent private equity experience was as a Managing Director at Mancuso & Co., which managed a private equity fund that was successfully monetized. Prior to that he spent more than 20 years as an investment banker. He served as Co-head of Paine Webber's (now UBS) M & A department. Mr. Spangler spent most of his career as a General Partner at Lazard Freres & Co. where he was involved in mergers and acquisitions transactions, initial public offerings, joint ventures, start-ups and venture capital projects. Before joining Lazard Freres he was a product officer in the merchant banking group at Citibank.

Mr. Spangler has served as a corporate director on numerous boards of both public and private companies. He was chairman of an industry leading medical device company which ultimately was sold to Stryker Corporation. He spent 17 years as an independent director of Syncor International, a health care manufacturing and distribution company which was ultimately sold to Cardinal Health. He also has been a director or advisor to numerous privately-held companies in a variety of industries including health care, manufacturing, service, retail and financial and trading. He has also been an active investor of his own portfolio. Mr. Spangler has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS from Iowa State University.

Mr. Aman Thindal - Aman Thindal is the Chief Financial Officer at Reliq Health Technologies Inc. He has over 6 years of experience and knowledge as an independent investor and has provided consulting services to private companies. Prior to Joining Reliq Health Technologies Inc., Mr. Thindal spent 4 years as a partner and CFO of a Greater Vancouver based private mid-tier real estate development company where he played an active role in land acquisitions, financial management, human resources and marketing of the company's projects. During his tenure Mr. Thindal helped the company secure over $75,000,000 in both traditional mortgage and private equity financing. Mr. Thindal obtained his Chartered Accountant Designation in 2010 and he holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with joint concentration in Accounting and Finance from Simon Fraser University. Read this and more news for Block One Capital at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/blok.html





HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: HIVE.V) (OTC: HVBTF) recently announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2017. Management will host a webcast on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 5:30am Pacific Time / 7:30am Central Time / 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss the Fiscal 2018 Q3 results. Read more here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hive-blockchain-release-third-quarter-222800266.html

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: RHT.V) (OTCQB: RQHTF) recently announced that it has begun onboarding diabetes patients for its Remote Patient Care pilot with Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Wen Health Centre in Sioux Lookout, ON. The pilot project is funded by Ontario's Health Technologies Fund (HTF). "We are very pleased to partner with Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Wen Health Centre (SLMHC) to address the healthcare challenge of poor access to care for diabetes patients living in remote and rural communities. With the use of our low-touch, high-tech iUGO Care solution, 'virtual care' can be provided to diabetes patients in their own communities throughout Northwestern Ontario," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc.

Parateum Corp. (NYSE: TEUM) recently announced it has been awarded a 3-year contract to provide Global Cloud Services to launch a global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) for an established Carrier. The contract is scheduled to add over $10,000,000 to Pareteum's 36 month contractual revenue backlog. Under the terms of the agreement, the global MVNO will leverage connectivity provided by Pareteum's Global Cloud Platform to service the needs of 300,000 subscribers once fully deployed. Pareteum is providing Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) that support and enable subscribers, and, the connectivity for the voice, messaging, and data service bundle. Monthly fees apply to the support and usages services consumed.

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) recently also announced it has appointed Rob Chang as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Chang comes to Riot from Cantor Fitzgerald, where he served as Managing Director and Head of Metals & Mining. The Company also announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Kairos Global Technology, Inc has entered into a lease with a facility in the United States that will potentially allow for power capacity of up to 12 Megawatts. "Rob brings significant financial markets experience and a traditional mining pedigree that will be of utility for our cryptocurrency mining plans moving forward," commented John O'Rourke , Chairman and CEO of the Company.

