Global X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market Expected to Reach $231,811 Thousand by 2022 - Allied Market Research

According to a new report by Allied Market Research, titled, X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022, the X-ray for non-destructive testing market was valued at $ 129,939 thousand in 2014, and is projected to reach at $ 231,811 thousand by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.31% from 2014 to 2022.

An X-ray detector is an electronic device that detects radiation of X-ray or gamma ray for imaging purposes. X-ray imaging is an important non-destructive testing (NDT) technique for products such as circuit boards, concrete parts, and metals. This technique is also useful to detect cracks and very fine manufacturing defects, thus maintaining quality, product reliability, and various other physical properties of the materials.

In 2014, CR system for non-destructive testing market segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, as industries such as aerospace and automotive witness high adoption rates of X-ray detectors due to their ability to provide high image quality and accuracy.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the X-ray for non-destructive testing market in 2014, accounting for around 29.9% share, owing to increase in performance and efficiency of these detectors.

The report features a competitive scenario of the X-ray for non-destructive testing market and provides a comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. The key players profiled in the study are Canon Inc., FONA Dental Systems Co. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Konica Minolta Inc., Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Rayence Inc., Teledyne DALSA Inc., Toshiba Electron Tubes and Devices Co. Ltd., Trixell S.A.S., Detection Technology, Image Tech, MatriX Technologies GmbH, and X-Scan Imaging Corporation. These players have adopted competitive strategies such as innovation, new product development, and market expansion to boost the growth of the market.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market:

The linear sensor X-ray for non-destructive testing market segment accounted for the highest share in 2014, growing at a CAGR of 8.87% from 2014 to 2022.

CR system segment generated the highest revenue, accounting for $55,052 thousand in 2014.

in 2014. North America is expected to dominate the market, in terms of market share, during the forecast period.

