Do you know an outstanding young researcher focused on the Internet and communications? Each year the Marconi Society, dedicated to furthering scientific advancements in the Internet and communications that significantly benefit humankind, searches the world for a diverse group of visionary young people whose work already is having a significant impact on our connected world. These innovators work in areas as diverse as software engineering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, information theory, network engineering and quantum communications. In honor of Guglielmo Marconi, who was just 27 when he invented radio, nominees for the Marconi Society Paul Baran Young Scholar Award must be born in 1990 or later. Nominations are due June 30, 2018.

Marconi Fellow and Chairman Vint Cerf, widely known as one of the "fathers of the Internet," says, "We're committed to the Young Scholar program since that's where all the new developments come from. In fact, this program often accelerates people in their careers and helps them create a lifelong, synergistic network of fellow scientists." Young Scholars have been named to Forbes 30 Under 30 lists, are recognized as Young Leaders by the World Economic Forum and receive IEEE awards for their achievements.

Marconi Society Paul Baran Young Scholars enjoy a unique level of access to and mentoring from leading luminaries in the Internet and communications, including Vint Cerf, Marty Cooper, Arogyaswami Paulraj and others. The Young Scholar cohort is a powerful group in its own right, including entrepreneurs, researchers at top universities and technical staff at the world's leading organizations.

The Young Scholars are committed to social impact. They have created the Celestini Program which empowers students in developing countries to create technology-based solutions to problems that are important in their communities. "Probably the most important thing we can do is to bring new technology to bear and have the people who are using it be the same people who are developing it," Dr. Cerf says. "The whole idea is to create a sustainable wave of technology and evolution."

The Paul Baran Young Scholar Awards have been presented annually since 2009. In addition to providing outstanding networking opportunities and a global platform to showcase their work, Young Scholars receive a cash prize of $4000 plus $1000 expenses to attend the Society's annual awards gala. Young Scholars also remain active in the organization, participating in symposia, forums and providing mentoring and outreach to students in developing nations.

The 2018 Marconi Paul Baran Young Scholar awards will be presented on October 2 in Bologna, Italy. For more information, download the Young Scholars flyer and to nominate a candidate, go to http://marconisociety.org/young-scholars/

About the Marconi Society

Established in 1974 by the daughter of Guglielmo Marconi, the Nobel Laureate who invented radio, the Marconi Society promotes awareness of key technology and policy issues in telecommunications and the Internet and recognizes significant individual achievements through the Marconi Prize and Young Scholar Awards. More information may be found at www.marconisociety.org. Subscribe. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

