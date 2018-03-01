Prodapt Ranked as one of the Fastest Growing Technology Companies in Deloitte Tech Fast50 India for the Fourth Time and Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Prodapt Solutions, a global leader in providing IT, product, network, and operational services for the digital service provider (DSP) vertical, today announced that it has been ranked in the Deloitte Tech Fast50 India for the third consecutive year. The strong cumulative growth over the lastthreeyears has resulted in this momentous achievement.

The President of Prodapt, Harsha Kumar, credits Prodapt'slaser-sharp focus on the communications industry as well as its customer-centric approach for this achievement. "Winning the Deloitte award is always a pleasure and we're honored - this is due to our three focus pillars - delivery excellence, strong client relationships, and industry insights.We will continue to invest inbuilding our capabilities in new-gentechnologies, partner with the best in the industry, and offer world-class solutions to our customers,"Harsha added.

"Attracting enough customers to attain such fast growth over three years makes a strong statement about the quality of an organization's products & services and its leadership,"said Rajiv Sundar, Partner, Deloitte India."Prodapt has shown the right caliber for growth."

Prodapt Solutions, a global leader in providing IT, product, network, and operational services for the digital service provider (DSP) vertical. Many leading DSPs have been associated with Prodapt to strengthen their business and gain a competitive edge. Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has delivery centers in North America, Europe, India and Africa and is an ISO 9001:2008, ISO 27001:2013, SSAE16, and CMMI Level 3 organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group and employs over 16,500 people across 64+ global locations.

The Technology Fast50 India program, launched in 2005 and celebrating its 13th anniversary this year, is conducted by Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing India's fastest growing and most dynamic technology companies (public and private companies) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware. The program recognizes the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage of revenue growth over the past three financial years.

