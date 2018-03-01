Injection Pen Market to Grow at 6.0% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds Injection Pen Market is forecast to reach $41.38 billion by 2022 from $30.97 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.0% during (2017-2022) driven by rising prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario and government support and the increasing number of regulatory approvals resulting in the increased adoption amongst patients; while North America accounted for the largest share of the market followed by Europe in 2017.

The key players in the global injection pen market are Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Eli Lilly (US), Sanofi (France), Merck (US), Ypsomed (Switzerland), AstraZeneca (UK), F. Hoffman-La Roche (Switzerland), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Owen Mumford (UK), Novartis (Switzerland), Pfizer (US), and Haselmeier (Switzerland).

The North American injection pen market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is expected to witness the highest growth during 2017 to 2022. The highest growth rate of the North American market is attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes in the US and Canada, a favorable reimbursement scenario, and the increasing number of awareness programs in that region.

By type, the disposable injection pens segment in injection pen market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period (2017-2022). Based on type, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable injection pens. The disposable injection pens segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the benefits that these pens offer, such as portability, ease of use, and a lower possibility of infection.

Based on therapy, the Global Injection Pen Market is segmented into diabetes, growth hormone therapy, osteoporosis, fertility, and other therapies. The diabetes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the segment can be primarily attributed to the large diabetic population and favorable reimbursements for diabetic treatments in developed countries. The diabetes segment is further segmented into Insulin and GLP-1.

The injection pen market is segmented on the basis of end users into home care and hospital & clinics. The home care segment dominated the market on the basis of end users in 2017. However, preference for alternative drug delivery modes and poor reimbursement scenario in developing countries is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The report analyzes the injection pen market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as type, therapy, end user, and region. The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 50%, Tier 2 - 30% and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C-level - 30%, Director Level - 48%, Others - 22%

By Region: North America - 48%, Europe - 20%, Asia-Pacific - 25%, Row - 7%

Another research titled Pen Needles Market Trends & Global Forecasts to 2021 says, the pen needles market is projected to reach $2.81 billion by 2021 from $1.65 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. The standard pen needles segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pen needles market by type in 2016. Europe is expected to account for the largest share in the pen needles market in 2016, followed by North America, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Companies such as Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Ypsomed Holdings AG (Switzerland), Owen Mumford, Ltd. (U.K.), HTL-STREFA S.A. (Poland), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), UltiMed, Inc. (U.S.), Allison Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Artsana S.p.a. (Italy) have been profiled in this 185 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=313502.

