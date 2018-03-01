Trading in Serstech AB (publ) paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is today 1 March, 2018.



Short name: SERT BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010740738 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 147965 ---------------------------



