EastGate Biotech Corp.: EastGate Biotech Announces Annual Report Form 10-K Filing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / EastGate Biotech (OTC PINK: ETBI) a market leading pharmaceutical technology company, today announced that it filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for EastGate Biotech for the period through December 31, 2017 ("Form 10-K") with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on 27 February 2018. The Form 10-K can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About EastGate Biotech

EastGate Biotech focuses on innovate pharmaceutical developments and produces and distributes innovative and healthy nutraceuticals that are based on natural therapies and absorbed naturally by the body. We utilize advanced nanotechnologies and alternative delivery systems to deliver healthy alternatives to conventional pharmaceuticals that all-too-often create dangerous side-effects and unexpected consequences for those trying to attain and maintain healthy lives. Currently, EastGate Biotech is focused on treating Type II Diabetes with an oral solution that delivers insulin to the body.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the provisions for "safe harbour" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release.

The words "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "indicate," "intend," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "focus," "guidance," "initiative," "model," "methodology," "outlook," "potential," "projected," "pursue," "strategy," "study," "targets," or "believes," or variations of or similar such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," or "should," "might," or "way forward," "will be taken," "will occur," or "will be achieved," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. The risks, estimates, models and assumptions contained or incorporated by reference in this release, include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by EastGate with the SEC, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. EastGate undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Rose Perri

1-647-692-0652

Email: information@eastgatepharmaceuticals.com

Website: www.EastGateBiotech.com

SOURCE: EastGate Biotech