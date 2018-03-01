Hayek Pinault to share her journey as an actress in standing up against the abuses of power in the workplace

Globoforce, a leading provider of social recognition and continuous performance development solutions, today announced Academy Award nominee and social activist Salma Hayek Pinault as a keynote speaker at its WorkHuman conference, April 2-5, 2018, at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. In her session, Hayek Pinault will discuss the importance of speaking out against sexual harassment to end the abuse of power in the workplace.

The annual WorkHuman conference, pioneered by Globoforce, is dedicated to helping educate, energize, and engage business and HR leaders to build a more human-focused work culture. The event has grown five times in size since the inaugural event in 2015 and has featured some of the world's most influential thought leaders and visionaries, including former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rob Lowe, and Michael J. Fox, and best-selling authors Susan Cain, Arianna Huffington, and Gary Hamel.

"Salma's courage in recounting her own experiences with sexual harassment within the film industry is truly courageous," said Eric Mosley, CEO of Globoforce. "As a dedicated advocate for women's rights, she serves as an important reminder of the need to promote greater humanity, diversity, inclusion, and belonging both in and out of the workplace. Together, with Salma, we can help others find their voices, so they feel safe, comfortable, respected, and empowered at work, without fear of harassment or retaliation."

Hayek Pinault is a prolific actress, producer, and director in both film and television, having been nominated for an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and BAFTA Award for her leading role in the film "Frida." Hayek Pinault was most recently seen in the critically-acclaimed film "Beatriz at Dinner," and will star in the upcoming film "The Hummingbird Project." Recently, Hayek Pinault served as a producer and actor for Kahlil Gibran's "The Prophet," an animated feature inspired by the book of the same name. Hayek Pinault also won an Emmy for her directorial debut, "The Maldonado Miracle," and served as executive producer on ABC's award-winning program "Ugly Betty."

Born and raised in Mexico, Hayek Pinault served as the spokesperson for the Avon Foundation's Speak Out Against Domestic Violence program, which focuses on domestic violence education, awareness, and prevention, as well as provides support for victims. In 2005, she spoke in front of the United States Senate, encouraging its members to extend the Violence Against Women Act. The legislation was passed in January 2006, ensuring $3.9 billion was allocated to thousands of domestic violence crises and intervention agencies throughout the U.S.

Hayek Pinault has been on the board of the Kering Foundation since 2009. The foundation aims to support refugee and migrant women worldwide and combat violence against women, focusing on sexual violence in America, harmful traditional practices in Western Europe, and domestic violence in Asia. In 2013, Hayek Pinault, along with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Frida Giannini, the then creative director of Gucci, co-founded Chime for Change, an organization dedicated to improving the education, help, and welfare of women and girls around the world. In December 2017, Hayek Pinault published an op-ed in The New York Times detailing alleged sexual harassment by film executive Harvey Weinstein, sparking an important and ongoing conversation surrounding workplace harassment and the abuse of power.

"Until men and women of different backgrounds have achieved the same value across all industries, abuses of power will continue to be socially accepted," said Hayek Pinault. "Fortunately, we are finally becoming conscious of this vice that causes unspeakable harm to others. I am inspired by those who are speaking out and I am proud to add my voice to the chorus of those no longer afraid to speak upon this difficult subject."

Hayek Pinault joins other influential speakers at the WorkHuman 2018 conference, including: international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney; business thinker and best-selling author Simon Sinek; Dr. David Rock, best-selling author and director of the NeuroLeadership Institute; Brené Brown, Ph.D., research professor and three-time New York Times best-selling author; Shawn Achor, happiness expert and best-selling author; and Steve Pemberton, chief human resources officer at Globoforce. WorkHuman will also host a historic MeToo panel, moderated by best-selling author and Wharton professor Adam Grant, highlighting topics of sexual harassment, respect and equality in the workplace. Panel participants include journalist Ronan Farrow, actress and activist Ashley Judd, and MeToo pioneer Tarana Burke, both named by TIME magazine as the 2017 Person of the Year, along with dozens of other MeToo "Silence Breakers."

For the full WorkHuman 2018 conference agenda, click here.

For more information or questions about the conference, call toll-free at 844-975-5626 (844-WRKHMAN) or visit www.workhuman.com.

