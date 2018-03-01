As from March 2, 2018, subscription rights issued by Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until March 14, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: MACK TR B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010920686 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 151365 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



As from March 2, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: MACK BTA B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010920694 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 151366 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB.



For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 084638000.