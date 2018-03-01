Ceres Power Holdings used its time on Thursday at the Tokyo Fuel Cell Expo to announce the significant progress made on its new 5kW stack platform. The platform has increased power density, reduced start-up times and vibration technology, leading Ceres to conclude that the finished product may have potential for use to address automotive applications. Mark Selby, chief technology officer of Ceres, said: "This is an exciting time for Ceres Power and the fuel cell market as a whole. As polluting ...

