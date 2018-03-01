Burberry has appointed former Givency man Riccardo Tisci as its new chief creative officer as longtime head honcho Christopher Bailey bows out at the end of the month. Tisci, a graduate of Central Saint Martins in London who had been touted as a leading candidate having worked under Burberry boss Marco Gobetti before, will joint the company's London office on 12 March and present his first collection for the brand in September. Gobetti led a turnaround at Givenchy as CEO between 2004 and 2008, ...

