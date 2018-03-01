AIM-listed Idox, a supplier of specialist information management solutions and services, said on Thursday that Andrew Riley has stepped as chief executive and from the board. News of his departure followed an announcement back in December that he had been absent due to ill health. Richard Kellett-Clarke will continue to serve as the group's interim CEO. Chairman Laurence Vaughan said: "Andy had a distinguished seventeen year career at Idox, initially in operational roles and then as an executive ...

