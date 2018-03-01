The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits hit its lowest level in 49 years last week, according to data from the Labor Department. US initial jobless claims declined by 10,000 to 210,000 from the previous week's level, which was revised down by 2,000. Economists had been expecting claims of 226,000. This marked the lowest level of claims since 6 December 1969, when it was 202,000. Meanwhile, the four-week moving average fell by 5,000 to 220,500 from the previous week's average, ...

