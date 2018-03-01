Anheuser-Busch InBev, the largest brewer in the world, has predicted strong revenue and profit growth throughout 2018 after its Brasilian operations returned to form, resulting in much higher-than-expected earnings at the tail end of its recently wrapped up fiscal year. Anheuser-Busch's EBITDA rose 21% on a like-for-like basis throughout the fourth quarter to $6.19bn, beating forecasts of $6.03bn and the Belgian drinks maker projected revenue and EBITDA would continue to grow in 2018, with ...

