Most markets in Asia finished lower on Thursday after a red session on Wall Street, although China bucked the regional trend after positive manufacturing data. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 1.56% at 21,724.47, as the yen weakened 0.08% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 106.77. The Tokyo benchmark was led lower by carmakers, financial plays and technology stocks, with Fast Retailing down 1.15%, SoftBank Group falling 1.1% and Toyota off 2.09%. Manufacturers were also lower, with Fanuc ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...