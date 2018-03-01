Medicine Man Technologies Inc.: Medicine Man Technologies Adds Five New Clients in February and Announces Expansion Plans for Two Existing Cultivation MAX Clients in Nevada

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: MDCL) ("Medicine Man" or "Company"), one of the United States' leading cannabis branding and consulting companies, announced that the Company entered into five new license and/or service agreements in February, which included a Cultivation Max client in Nevada, a dispensary client in Iowa, a cultivation service client in Ontario, Canada, and two new clients in Michigan representing both cultivation as well as dispensary interests.

Brett Roper, Medicine Man Technologies' co-founder and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are pleased to share our progress during the month of February, which was highlighted by the continued expansion of our client base. More specifically, we added a new larger scale Cultivation MAX client in Nevada which is still in the early-stages of construction deployment. We are also very excited to announce our beginning work on expansion plans for our two existing Cultivation MAX clients in Nevada, with expectations for beginning full cultivation operations this summer. We are encouraged by the increasing interest in our Cultivation MAX service offerings as our initial clients demonstrate the undeniable performance achievements through the adoption of our proprietary cultivation methodologies and use of our Success Nutrients line."

Josh Haupt, Medicine Man Technologies' Chief Revenue officer added, "We are also seeing additional momentum in the international side of our business, with the addition of a new cultivation service client in Ontario, Canada. We believe we are well positioned to continue to grow our client base in the U.S. as well as internationally as countries such as Canada begin to expand into the legalized adult-use marketplace. We remain actively engaged in submitting new service proposals across these various market profiles and are confident that our growing client base will continue to reflect the diversity and evolution of the global cannabis marketplace."

Mr. Haupt also noted, "We just began cultivation training and support for one of our new Cultivation Max clients in southern California this week as they wrap up construction of their newly completed 10,000 SF licensed canopy cultivation operation. We expect them to be in full operation in late March and note that their second location, housing a 22,000 SF licensed canopy cultivation operation is expected to be operational later this summer."

About Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

Established in March 2014, the Company secured its first client/licensee in April 2014. To date, the Company has provided guidance for several clients that have successfully secured licenses to operate cannabis businesses within their state. The Company currently has active clients in California, Iowa, Oregon, Colorado, Nevada, Illinois, Michigan, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio, Maryland, Massachusetts, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, Germany, and South Africa. We continue to focus on working with clients to 1) utilize its experience, technology, and training to help secure a license in states with newly emerging regulations, 2) deploy the Company's highly effective variable capacity constant harvest cultivation practices through its deployment of Cultivation MAX, and eliminate the liability of single grower dependence, 3) avoid the costly mistakes generally made in start-up, 4) stay engaged with an ever expanding team of licensees and partners, all focused on quality and safety that will "share" the ever-improving experience and knowledge of the network, and 5) continuing the expansion of our Brands Warehouse concept through entry into industry based cooperative agreements and pursuing other acquisitions as they prove suitable to our overall business development strategy.

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Among other matters, the Medicine Man Technologies may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to, general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

