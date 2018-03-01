Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.: Yield10 Bioscience to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN), a company focused on developing new technologies to achieve step-change improvements to crop yield to enhance global food security, announced today that Oliver Peoples, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Yield 10, will be presenting at the LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 12:30 pm EST/3:30 pm PT.

The conference will be held via webcast and where investors will be invited to ask questions.

To join Yield10 Bioscience's webcast please use the following link: http://www.investorcalendar.com/console/conference/?id=26582

View Yield10's Profile Here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/YTEN

About Yield10

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is focused on developing new technologies to achieve step-change improvements in crop yield to enhance global food security. Yield10 has an extensive track record of innovation based around optimizing the flow of carbon in living systems. Yield10 is leveraging its technology platforms and unique knowledge base to design precise alterations to gene activity and the flow of carbon in plants to produce higher yields with lower inputs of land, water or fertilizer. Yield10 is advancing several yield traits it has developed in crops such as Camelina, canola, soybean and rice. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds center of excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

ABOUT LD MICRO

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.yield10bio.com.

